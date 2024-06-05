Ohio State Recruiting: Buckeyes get verbal commitment from Bo Jackson

The 6-foot, 205-pounder is a key get for the Buckeyes for multiple reasons.

Keeping home the best in-state prospects is always a plus for Ohio State, but he also plays a position of need for the near future.

The Buckeyes look loaded for this fall with returning senior TreVeyon Henderson and junior transfer Quinshon Judkins, but both likely will be headed to the NFL after this season.

After three running backs transferred in the offseason, Ohio State is left with just James Peoples and Sam Williams-Dixon on scholarship this fall aside from the veterans.

Jackson is also the first running back to commit to Ohio State since Carlos Locklyn replaced long-time position coach Tony Alford, who stunned the college football world when he left the Buckeyes for Michigan in the middle of spring practice.

Alford was recruiting Jackson at Ohio State, too, but the Wolverines did not make his final three according to 247Sports. That trio consisted of Georgia and Alabama along with Ohio State.

Jackson is the 13th player to commit to Ohio State for 2025, a group that trails only Notre Dame in national rankings as the critical summer months begin.

Ohio State has five in-state verbal commitments, including Bellefontaine quarterback Tavien St. Clair, Toledo Whitmer offensive lineman Carter Lowe, Akron Hoban linebacker Eli Lee and Cleveland St. Ignatius safety Cody Haddad.

Ohio is home to 15 four- or five-star recruits in the class of 2025, and four have yet to commit to a school: Shaker Heights safety Trey McNutt, Cincinnati Winton Woods defensive end Justin Hill, Columbus Marion-Franklin cornerback Dawayne Galloway and Northmont defensive end Cedric Works.