Ohio State rallies for wild win over Penn State

No. 13 Penn State (6-2, 3-2) struck back with a 58-yard touchdown pass from Sean Clifford to Parker Washington, who broke a tackle after catching a short pass then raced to the end zone.

After a three-and-out, Penn State got the ball back at its 21 with a chance to take the lead and 8:39 on the clock.

The Nittany Lions did just that on a 23-yard pass from Clifford to KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who ran a post in front of multiple Ohio State defenders then beat them to the end zone. That was set up by a 43-yard pass from Clifford to Theo Johnson, who seemed to get lost by the Ohio State coverage after Clifford started to scramble.

Ohio State responded by driving to the Penn State 15 before imploding and having to settle for a 37-yard Ruggles field goal.

The Buckeyes had a chance to take the lead in the closing seconds, but the clock ran out after Stroud was sacked at the 13-yard line.

Penn State drove to the Ohio State 19 on the first possession of the third quarter but came away empty when Tyliek Williams stopped Nicholas Singleton for no gain on fourth-and-2.

Ohio State did little with it offensively, though, and punted after getting one first down.

After forcing another Ohio State punt, the Buckeyes found something with Stroud passes over the middle to Harrison and Mitch Rossi.

That got them to field goal range, and another field goal is what they got, but Ruggles’ 40-yarder put the Buckeyes on top 16-14 with 10 seconds left in the third quarter.

Penn State answered with a 75-yard touchdown drive that was kept alive by a third down pass interference and an illegal formation on a missed field goal.

Kaytron Allen finished it with a 1-yard touchdown run over left tackle on which he was hit in the backfield by Tommy Eichenberg but ran through it and pushed his way into the end zone.

That put PSU on top 21-16 with 9:26 left.

The lead only 35 seconds, though, as Ohio State answered with a four-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. TreVeyon Henderson slipped through the line and raced nearly untouched for a 41-yard touchdown to put the Buckeyes on top 23-21 with 8:51 left.

They scored again 44 seconds later after Tuimoloau sacked Clifford, forced a fumble and recovered it at the Penn State 24.

On the next play, Stroud found Cade Stover over the middle and the tight end rumbled the rest of the way through the defense for a touchdown that with Ruggles’ PAT kick suddenly made it a nine-point game.

Penn State pulled within three on a 44-yard Jake Pinegar field goal with 5:49 left.

But Ohio State answered with another touchdown run by Henderson, this time a 7-yarder that followed a 42-yard pass from Stroud to Egbuka to give the Buckeyes first-and-goal.

They tacked on another touchdown 10 seconds later when Tuimoloau intercepted a pass and returned it 14 yards for a touchdown.