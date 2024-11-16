Ohio State overcomes slow start to take halftime lead over Northwestern at Wrigley

After forcing a punt, the Wildcats got the ball back at their 8 and put together an even better drive. This time they went 92 yards, and Lausch finished it with an 8-yard touchdown run on a quarterback draw.

He got the march moving with a pair of explosive pass plays — 21 yards to Bryce Kirtz and 22 yards to A.J. Henning — before getting the whole unit into a rhythm the Buckeyes could not disrupt.

The Buckeyes responded with an impressive drive that covered 85 yards in 12 plays and included a key fourth-and-3 pass from Will Howard to Jeremiah Smith.

Quinshon Judkins finished it with a 1-yard run out of the Full House formation, following a lead block from fullback Pat Gurd.

The OSU offense then got it right back at the Northwestern 1 after a bad punt snap led to a blocked punt that went out of bounds before crossing the goal line.

Judkins cashed it in again from a yard out two plays later to put Ohio State on top for the first time, 14-7 with 4:19 left in the second quarter.

The Buckeyes doubled their lead before the end of the half when Howard hit Chicago native Carnell Tate for a diving 25-yard touchdown with 47 seconds left. That capped a quick six-play, 77-yard drive that took less than two minutes.

The Wildcats outgained Ohio State 118-30 in the first quarter, but the Buckeyes had the upper hand in the second with a 163-49 advantage.