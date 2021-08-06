Ohio State offering mini ticket plans for 2021 season

Ohio State Buckeyes football fans can purchase three different types of “mini plan” tickets for games at Ohio Stadium during the 2021 season.
Ohio State announced the ticketing plans Friday. They go on sale next week. The are similar to the plans first offered in 2019 and make game days accessible to more fans.
Here are the three options:
Buckeye Flex Pass
- Seats vary by game and will be delivered via text the day before the game.
- Four-game packages priced at $225 (plus fees).
- Limited to four (4) packages per customer.
- Ability to group passes with other pass purchasers via “Sit with a Friend” functionality.
- Features games against Tulsa, Akron, Purdue and Maryland.
- On sale August 10 at 10 a.m.
Blitz Plan
- A unique seat location for each game but customers will know seat locations prior to purchasing the plan.
- Three-game package priced at $275 (plus fees).
- Features games against Akron, Purdue and Michigan State.
- On sale August 13 at 10 a.m.
Rush Plan
- A unique seat location for each game but customers will know seat locations prior to purchasing the plan.
- Three-game package priced at $325 (plus fees).
- Features games against Tulsa, Maryland and Penn State.
- On sale August 13 at 10 a.m.
More options ahead
Ohio State will also offer single-game ticket sales at noon Aug. 12 for all fans. Single-game RV parking passes go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 27.
Members of the Varsity O can purchase single-game tickets starting at 9 a.m. Aug. 24. Memberrs of the OSU Alumni Association can purchase single-game tickets starting at noon Aug. 24, and all Ohio State alumni are eligible to purchase single-game tickets at 9 a.m. Aug. 25.