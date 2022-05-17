journal-news logo
Ohio State, Notre Dame will open 2022 season in primetime

Ohio State takes the field against Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Ohio State takes the field against Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Ohio State and Notre Dame will play in primetime in the season opener Sept. 3 at Ohio Stadium.

The schools announced Tuesday the game will air on ABC and start at 7:30 p.m. Ohio State also announced its home game against Wisconsin will air on ABC at a time to be announced later.

The announcement came one day after Ohio State and Michigan announced they will play at their traditional time, noon, in the regular-season finale Nov. 26.

ESPN’S College GameDay will broadcast from Columbus before Ohio State’s game against Notre Dame.

Here’s Ohio State’s full schedule

Sept. 3, Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Sept. 10, Arkansas State

Sept. 17, Toledo

Sept. 24, Wisconsin, Time TBD on ABC

Oct. 1, Rutgers

Oct. 8, at Michigan State

Oct. 15, Off

Oct. 22, Iowa

Oct. 29, at Penn State

Nov. 5, at Northwestern

Nov. 12, Indiana

Nov. 19, at Maryland

Nov. 26, Michigan, noon, FOX

Dec. 3, Big Ten Championship Game

