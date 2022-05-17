Ohio State, Notre Dame will open 2022 season in primetime

Ohio State and Notre Dame will play in primetime in the season opener Sept. 3 at Ohio Stadium.
The schools announced Tuesday the game will air on ABC and start at 7:30 p.m. Ohio State also announced its home game against Wisconsin will air on ABC at a time to be announced later.
The announcement came one day after Ohio State and Michigan announced they will play at their traditional time, noon, in the regular-season finale Nov. 26.
ESPN’S College GameDay will broadcast from Columbus before Ohio State’s game against Notre Dame.
Here’s Ohio State’s full schedule
Sept. 3, Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. on ABC
Sept. 10, Arkansas State
Sept. 17, Toledo
Sept. 24, Wisconsin, Time TBD on ABC
Oct. 1, Rutgers
Oct. 8, at Michigan State
Oct. 15, Off
Oct. 22, Iowa
Oct. 29, at Penn State
Nov. 5, at Northwestern
Nov. 12, Indiana
Nov. 19, at Maryland
Nov. 26, Michigan, noon, FOX
Dec. 3, Big Ten Championship Game
About the Author