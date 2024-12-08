Ohio State learns College Football Playoff fate

Ohio State got the No. 8 seed and will play No. 9 seed Tennessee at Ohio Stadium.

The winner of that game will play Oregon in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

The new playoff format includes automatic bids for the four highest-rated conference champions, who also receive a bye in the first round.

The first round will be played on campus sites during the third weekend in December.

Undefeated Oregon is ranked No. 1 while Georgia is No. 2.

Boise State is the No. 3 seed despite being ranked ninth, and Arizona State is the No. 4 seed despite being ranked 12th.

Ohio State made the College Football Playoff five times in the four-team era (2014-23).

The Buckeyes won the first CFP by upsetting No. 1 Alabama in the semifinals then knocking off No. 2 Oregon in the championship game.

They lost semifinals in 2016, ‘19 and ‘21 but trounced Clemson in the semifinals in 2020 before losing to Alabama in the championship game.