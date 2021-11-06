Ohio State Football: Buckeyes up a touchdown on Nebraska at half

Ohio State overcame a slow start to open up a 10-point lead at Nebraska, but the Cornhuskers cut it to 17-10 prior to halftime.
The Buckeye offense struggled early, turning the ball over on downs then via interception on its first two drives then going three-and-out on the third.
Ohio State finally got on the board with a Noah Ruggles field goal from 26 yards early in the second quarter. That capped an 11-play, 57-yard drive that included a pass interference penalty on Nebraska that moved the ball to the Cornhuskers 24, and a zone-read keeper by C.J. Stroud that converted a third-and-4.
Ohio State stopped Nebraska after four plays on the next drive, and the Huskers shanked a punt to give the Buckeyes the ball back at the Nebraska 49.
The visitors took advantage, using seven plays to drive for their first touchdown of the afternoon, a 3-yard pass from Stroud to Chris Olave in the corner of the end zone.
Henderson ran four times for 17 yards while Stroud hit Jaxon Smith-Njigba for passes that gained 11 and 17 yards on the drive.
Nebraska responded with its first scoring drive of the day as Taylor Martinez completed passes for 26 and 14 yards to get the Huskers into scoring range, but they had to settle for a 39-yard field goal by Chase Contreraz.
Ohio State struck back immediately as Stroud hit Smith-Njigba on a short pattern, he made a man miss then picked up a block from Olave while streaking down the sideline for a 75-yard touchdown.
The one-play touchdown drive gave the Buckeyes a 17-3 lead with 3:34 left in the half.
This time, Nebraska had a quick answer, too. Martinez found Samori Toure on a post for 74 yards. He got away from Lathan Ransom in man coverage, found free safety Bryon Shaw had vacated the middle of the field and did the rest to make it a one-score game again.
About the Author