Ohio State Football: Buckeyes up a touchdown on Nebraska at half

Henderson ran four times for 17 yards while Stroud hit Jaxon Smith-Njigba for passes that gained 11 and 17 yards on the drive.

Nebraska responded with its first scoring drive of the day as Taylor Martinez completed passes for 26 and 14 yards to get the Huskers into scoring range, but they had to settle for a 39-yard field goal by Chase Contreraz.

Ohio State struck back immediately as Stroud hit Smith-Njigba on a short pattern, he made a man miss then picked up a block from Olave while streaking down the sideline for a 75-yard touchdown.

The one-play touchdown drive gave the Buckeyes a 17-3 lead with 3:34 left in the half.

This time, Nebraska had a quick answer, too. Martinez found Samori Toure on a post for 74 yards. He got away from Lathan Ransom in man coverage, found free safety Bryon Shaw had vacated the middle of the field and did the rest to make it a one-score game again.