Ohio State football: 4 future schedule moves announced

Ohio State also added a pair of games for the 2029 season. The Buckeyes are now set to play Nevada in Columbus on Sept. 1, 2029 and to play host to Charlotte one week later.

The game against the Thundering Herd will be the third in a series that started with a 24-21 Ohio State victory in 2004. The Buckeyes beat Marshall 45-7 to open the 2010 season.

Ohio State won its only previous meeting with Western Michigan by a score of 38-12 in 2015.

The Buckeyes have never played Nevada or Charlotte in football.