BreakingNews
Middletown brewery to close at end of this month
journal-news logo
X

Ohio State’s Stroud honored by Big Ten

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Combined ShapeCaption
C.J. Stroud and Marvin Harrison Jr. recap Ohio State football win over Arkansas State

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Sports
By
27 minutes ago

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

The third-year sophomore threw for 367 yards and five touchdowns Saturday night as Ohio State thrashed Toledo 77-21.

Explore5 takeaways from the win over Toledo

He posted a completion percentage over 80 for the fourth time in his career and leads the nation with 11 touchdown passes through three weeks.

The California native is second in the nation in pass efficiency (208.6) and also in the top 10 in yards per pass (fourth, 11.07), completion percentage (eighth, .729) and passing yards per game (ninth, 313.7).

In one and one quarter seasons as a starter, he has earned the conference OPOW aware 10 times.

He is the second Buckeye to earn such honors this season after sophomore receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was the co-OPOW a week ago.

Ohio State starts Big Ten play this weekend at home against Wisconsin.

In Other News
1
Centerville football team gets national attention for special helmets
2
Ohio State Buckeyes: Conference play coming, ready or not
3
Social media reaction to Bengals’ loss to Cowboys
4
McCoy: Cessa, relievers combine on Reds’ two-hit shutout
5
Bengals off to 0-2 start: What to know about 20-17 loss to Cowboys

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top