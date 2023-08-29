Ohio State Buckeyes: Ryan Day reveals QB plan for opener

Sports
By
41 minutes ago
COLUMBUS — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day announced Tuesday morning Kyle McCord will start at quarterback for the Buckeyes when they open the season at Indiana on Saturday afternoon.

That does not mean he is the permanent starter, though.

Day also intends to get meaningful snaps for Devin Brown, who could still win the job depending on how things shake out early in the season.

The coach said both players agreed that is a “fair” setup after McCord was more consistent over the past 10 days or so of practice.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

