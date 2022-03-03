Ohio State Buckeyes: Ruckert won’t run but has plenty to show at NFL Combine

“The biggest thing for me was coming out of high school I didn’t play tight end at all — it was mostly receiver,” Ruckert said. “That was the biggest decision for me going to Ohio State was I wanted to be that complete guy, I wanted to adapt to that toughness and their culture.”

His hope heading into the draft is teams will see him as a complete player.

“Looking back from when I got on campus there to where I am now, I’m going to do whatever it takes to win, whatever a team wants me to do,” Ruckert said. “If there is a job as a tight end, I’m going to do it and try to check the box and get after people and do the job the right way. Whatever the team needed me to do, whatever kind of job you need as a tight end, I’m going to do it.”