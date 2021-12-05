journal-news logo
X

Ohio State Buckeyes: Rose Bowl bid likely for Buckeyes

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Caption
The History Of The Rose Bowl Game

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Sports
By Marcus Hartman
50 minutes ago

Ohio State football likely will finish its season in the Rose Bowl.

The sixth-ranked Buckeyes should be headed to Pasadena, California, by virtue of being the highest-ranked Big Ten team not selected for the College Football Playoff, though the Tournament of Roses does have the ability to choose Michigan State or Iowa if it prefers to have a team that appeared in the game less recently.

Per a TOR committee release:

“If the next-highest ranked team is in a ‘cluster’ of teams, meaning there is another team or teams from the same conference ranked within several spots of each other, the Tournament of Roses will select the team from that cluster that will result in the best possible matchup for the Rose Bowl Game,” said Rose Bowl Management Committee Chair Scott Jenkins.

In a cluster situation, the Tournament of Roses will take into account factors, in no particular order, such as: the last time a team played in the Rose Bowl Game, head-to-head results, regular season schedule, overall record, opponents played, past playoff or bowl appearances and performance, and historical matchups.

If the Buckeyes are selected, they will face Utah on Jan. 1 in the “Grandaddy of Them All.”

Ohio State has played in the Rose Bowl 15 times, most recently on Jan. 1, 2019, when it beat Washington 28-23 in Urban Meyer’s final game as head coach of the Buckeyes.

They are on a three-game winning streak in the Rose Bowl, having beaten Oregon in 2010 and Arizona State in 1997.

Explore5 reasons Ohio State's Big Ten title streak snapped in 2021

The Buckeyes have only faced Utah once, a 64-6 shellacking in Columbus in 1986.

Ohio State gained 715 total yards that day, still the fourth most in school history. The Buckeyes scored seven rushing touchdowns in that game, one shy of the school record.

Utah is 10-3 and has won six in a row. The Utes beat Oregon 38-10 in the Pac 12 Championship Game on Friday night to earn their first Rose Bowl bid.

Explore5 things to know about Ohio State's win over Washington

Dunbar grad Tavion Thomas is Utah’s leading rusher and has been a key driver on their successful second half of the season.

He has rushed for 1,041 yards and 20 touchdowns this season.

In Other News
1
College Football Playoff: Cincinnati Bearcats officially in
2
Bengals seek third straight win: 5 storylines to watch today vs...
3
Cincinnati claims AAC crown, possible playoff spot
4
PHOTOS: Badin vs. Chardon 2021 championship football game
5
Bearcats one win away from possible berth in College Football Playoff

About the Author

ajc.com

Marcus Hartman
Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top