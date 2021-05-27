Records reveal how Ohio State leaders approached Big Ten’s COVID decision

He noted Nebraska had already gone public with such an interest, and Johnson later said she had received a call from Nebraska’s chancellor.

By mid-afternoon, however, Smith reported back to his boss that Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren had nixed the idea of the Buckeyes or Cornhuskers going rogue.

“We cannot play this fall,” Smith wrote back to Johnson. “Spoke with Kevin and he clarified.”

He added, “We are good,” and indicated to the president Ohio State had pivoted to working on a plan for the league to play in the spring instead.

“You chill!” Smith added, to which Johnson replied, “Bummer.”

Before any decision by the Big Ten had been made, Johnson had asked Smith if she should vote yes on postponing the season to spring.

He said no.

“Spring may not happen either…” Smith replied. “In my view, it is delay until Sept. 26 or Oct. 1. Otherwise we should not support is where I am.”

Although some of those positions had been released before via carefully crafted public relations statements, the correspondence removes doubt about the thought process of Johnson and Smith as they navigated a situation not faced in more than a century.

It also confirms statements at the time Smith, who has been at Ohio State since 2005, and Johnson, who was still president-elect, were working together and fully aligned.

Those facts — like many things — were in some dispute during a confusing time that featured numerous reports and rumors about what the Big Ten was doing in regards to fall sports.

Other notes from the records: