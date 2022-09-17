Ohio State Buckeyes: Pair of receivers to be game-time decision

Babb was voted a captain this season and last despite knee injuries limiting him to only seven games since arriving at Ohio State from St. Louis in 2018. He was also chosen as the Block ‘O’ jersey representative this year, a practice that began in 2019 to recognize one of the team’s outstanding leaders and honor the memory of Hall of Fame defensive lineman Bill Willis.

Also unavailable Saturday night are Omari Abor, Jantzen Dunn, Jordan Hancock, Jaylen Johnson, Mitchell Melton, Teradja Mitchell, Zach Prater, Evan Pryor and Joe Royer.

None of their injuries were identified by the school, but Pryor and Melton are out long term.