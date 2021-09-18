Ohio State Buckeyes: One key defender out, another a game-time decision for Tulsa

Ohio State will be without at least one starter on defense Saturday against Tulsa, and another key defender is a game-time decision.
The sports information department announced prior tot he game Zach Harrison is among 13 players who are unavailable for the ninth-ranked Buckeyes against the Golden Hurricane.
Linebacker Teradja Mitchell is the only player listed as a game-time decision.
Mitchell shares the team lead in tackles through two games with 21, matching the total of Ronnie Hickman, and he has been the team’s most reliable player at a position that has had some issues through two weeks.
Harrison has one of the team’s two sacks on the year, and his absence could mean more time for hotshot freshman J.T. Tuimoloau.
Harry Miller, who was expected to be the Buckeyes’ starting center, is out again this week. That means Luke Wypler will again start in the middle for an Ohio State offensive line looking to re-establish itself after a so-so performance last week against Oregon.
Also out are running back Marcus Crowley, receiver Kamryn Babb, defensive linemen Tyler Friday and Noah Potter, defensive backs Jaylen Johnson and Josh Proctor, linebacker Mitchell Melton, offensive linemen Jakob James, Trey Leroux, Ryan Smith and Toby Wilson.
Proctor, Johnson and Friday are out for the season while Mitchell has been described as a long-term injury.