journal-news logo
X

Ohio State Buckeyes: One key defender out, another a game-time decision for Tulsa

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Caption
Ohio State DE Zach Harrison talks about NIL opportunities

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Sports
By Marcus Hartman
29 minutes ago

Ohio State will be without at least one starter on defense Saturday against Tulsa, and another key defender is a game-time decision.

The sports information department announced prior tot he game Zach Harrison is among 13 players who are unavailable for the ninth-ranked Buckeyes against the Golden Hurricane.

Linebacker Teradja Mitchell is the only player listed as a game-time decision.

ExploreBetter communication could help struggling OSU defense

Mitchell shares the team lead in tackles through two games with 21, matching the total of Ronnie Hickman, and he has been the team’s most reliable player at a position that has had some issues through two weeks.

Harrison has one of the team’s two sacks on the year, and his absence could mean more time for hotshot freshman J.T. Tuimoloau.

Harry Miller, who was expected to be the Buckeyes’ starting center, is out again this week. That means Luke Wypler will again start in the middle for an Ohio State offensive line looking to re-establish itself after a so-so performance last week against Oregon.

ExploreRyan Day says Buckeyes need to help frosh QB more

Also out are running back Marcus Crowley, receiver Kamryn Babb, defensive linemen Tyler Friday and Noah Potter, defensive backs Jaylen Johnson and Josh Proctor, linebacker Mitchell Melton, offensive linemen Jakob James, Trey Leroux, Ryan Smith and Toby Wilson.

Proctor, Johnson and Friday are out for the season while Mitchell has been described as a long-term injury.

In Other News
1
Where Reds stand in playoff race with 14 games left
2
High School Football Week 5 Scoreboard
3
High School Football: Goode leads Firebirds past Big Blue
4
Ohio State Buckeyes: 5 storylines to watch Saturday against Tulsa
5
Winker hopes Cincinnati is rocking as he returns to lineup for big...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top