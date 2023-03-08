Ohio State Buckeyes: Offensive lineman from Toledo verbally commits

Ohio State’s 2024 recruiting class expanded Wednesday with the addition of an offensive lineman from Toledo Central Catholic.
Marc Nave told on3.com he has chosen the Buckeyes over Auburn, Kentucky, Louisville and Duke because of the atmosphere and work ethic at the school.
“They get after it every day and are very consistent,” Nave told the site. “A very competitive team with the best players in college football that you can play against everyday in practice. The people there really care about you and want to develop you as a player, student and person.”
The 6-5, 315-pound Nave is a three-star prospect at this early point in the 2024 recruiting cycle and the No. 18 player in Ohio per 247Sports Composite rankings.
He is the fourth player to commit to Ohio State for ‘24, joining fellow Ohioan Garrett Stover, an athlete prospect from Big Walnut High School, and Hollywood, Fla., receiver Jeremiah Smith and New Palestine, Ind., offensive lineman Ian Moore.
The first three are all four-star prospects.
Nave and Moore are both rated as interior linemen, and Ohio State is expected to add multiple more linemen before being finished with this class, the second being constructed by offensive line coach Justin Frye.
Nave is set to become the second player from Northwest Ohio to sign with Ohio State in as many years, joining fellow offensive lineman Luke Montgomery of Findlay from the ‘23 class.
Prior to Montgomery, Ohio State had not signed a player from the region since Trey Leroux of Norwalk in 2020.
The last player from Toledo Central Catholic to sign with Ohio State was safety Jayme Thompson in 2013.
