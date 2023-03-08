Ohio State Buckeyes: Offensive lineman from Toledo verbally commits

Marc Nave told on3.com he has chosen the Buckeyes over Auburn, Kentucky, Louisville and Duke because of the atmosphere and work ethic at the school.

“They get after it every day and are very consistent,” Nave told the site. “A very competitive team with the best players in college football that you can play against everyday in practice. The people there really care about you and want to develop you as a player, student and person.”