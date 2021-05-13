Ohio State: Massage therapist targeted football players for sexual relationships

Smith said the university felt the report should be publicized as a matter of transparency. He praised the reaction of the players who submitted to interviews during the investigation. None of the coaches or staff had any knowledge of the massage therapist, the report said.

“I’m thankful that our student-athletes, coaches and staff were honest, forthright and open during our investigation,” Smith said, “and I’m really thankful they maintained confidentiality affording the investigation to be able to operate without distraction and with integrity.”

The investigation took place in March of this year, although the State Medical Board of Ohio initially received a complaint in March 2020.

The massage therapist agreed to surrender her certificate to practice massage therapy in a letter dated March 30, 2021.

“Our first concern and top priority is for the safety and well-being of our student-athletes,” the department of athletics said in a statement accompanying the report. “Within days of learning of these allegations, the university quickly launched an independent investigation of the matter. ... Barnes & Thornburg found that no university or athletic department staff had knowledge of the massage therapist’s activities. Her actions were part of a scheme to exploit football student-athletes and were in violation of her state license.”

The investigation found the massage therapist, who had been licensed since 2009, used her profession as a way to get close to players.

The woman even portrayed herself as an Ohio State massage therapist to some recruits on National Signing Day, but in reality she did not have any affiliation with the school or the athletic department, the report said. She also used social media to contact players.

Ohio State does have licensed massage therapists who work with the team. Smith said they are independent contractors who must go through compliance training, and they work under chaperones.