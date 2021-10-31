Ohio State Buckeyes: Late scores give Buckeyes halftime lead over Penn State

Despite a slow start to the game, Ohio State took a 17-10 lead into the locker room Saturday night against Penn State.
The 20th-ranked Nittany Lions got on the board first with a 13-play, 89-yard drive that ended with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Sean Clifford to Brenton Strange.
They converted three third downs on the drive, including a 13-yard pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith on third-and-9 midway through.
Ohio State answered with a 57-yard scoring drive that ended with a 35-yard field goal by Noah Ruggles.
The Buckeyes struggled to get anything going and punted on their next two drives before finally breaking through with a 69-yard touchdown drive.
It included a 15-yard pass interference flag and ended when C.J. Stroud scrambled and tossed one deep for Chris Olave, who was able to run under it in the end zone for a 38-yard score that put Ohio State on top 10-7 with 3:48 left in the half.
Penn State got the ball back and began what looked like another scoring march, but it came to a screeching halt when Tyreke Smith got to Clifford and forced a fumble Jerron Cage picked up and returned 57 yards for a touchdown and a 17-7 lead.
Penn State got the ball back and drove with 2:24 on the clock and drove 46 yards for a 47-yard field goal by Jordan Strout as time ran out.
