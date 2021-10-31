journal-news logo
Ohio State Buckeyes: Late scores give Buckeyes halftime lead over Penn State

Ohio State defensive linemen Tyreke Smith, left, and Zach Harrison, right, tackle Penn State running back John Lovett during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State defensive linemen Tyreke Smith, left, and Zach Harrison, right, tackle Penn State running back John Lovett during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

By Marcus Hartman
1 hour ago

Despite a slow start to the game, Ohio State took a 17-10 lead into the locker room Saturday night against Penn State.

The 20th-ranked Nittany Lions got on the board first with a 13-play, 89-yard drive that ended with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Sean Clifford to Brenton Strange.

They converted three third downs on the drive, including a 13-yard pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith on third-and-9 midway through.

Ohio State answered with a 57-yard scoring drive that ended with a 35-yard field goal by Noah Ruggles.

The Buckeyes struggled to get anything going and punted on their next two drives before finally breaking through with a 69-yard touchdown drive.

It included a 15-yard pass interference flag and ended when C.J. Stroud scrambled and tossed one deep for Chris Olave, who was able to run under it in the end zone for a 38-yard score that put Ohio State on top 10-7 with 3:48 left in the half.

Penn State got the ball back and began what looked like another scoring march, but it came to a screeching halt when Tyreke Smith got to Clifford and forced a fumble Jerron Cage picked up and returned 57 yards for a touchdown and a 17-7 lead.

Penn State got the ball back and drove with 2:24 on the clock and drove 46 yards for a 47-yard field goal by Jordan Strout as time ran out.

Marcus Hartman
Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

