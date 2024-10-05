Ohio State Buckeyes: Iowa hangs tight in first half

That allowed the Hawkeyes to stay within a score despite being outgained 199-90.

Iowa received the opening kickoff but punted after gaining one first down.

The Buckeyes responded with a 14-play, 88-yard touchdown drive that displayed a little bit of everything they could do.

Will Howard capped it by finding Emeka Egbuka in the end zone from 14 yards out, but many players got involved on the march.

TreVeyon Henderson carried three times for 18 yards, Quinshon Judkins carried four times for 17 yards, and Howard completed all five of his passes.

The senior hit four different teammates with passes, including three to Egbuka.

But the Buckeyes did not score again in the first half as they turned the ball over on downs at the Iowa 41, lost a fumble at the Iowa 28 and had a pass intercepted near midfield.

Iowa had one scoring opportunity, but the Hawkeyes missed a 51-yard field goal.