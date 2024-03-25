BreakingNews
Lakota freshman identified as victim in fatal Middletown crash

Ohio State Buckeyes: Fox to air spring game

Sports
By
21 minutes ago
X

The Ohio State spring game is getting some “Big Noon” action.

Fox Sports and Ohio State announced Monday the annual Scarlet and Gray game will kick off at noon April 13 and air on the Fox network.

Explore5 questions for the Ohio State defense this spring

According to Ohio State, that will mark the first time any team’s spring game is broadcast nationally.

A week later, Fox will head to Ann Arbor to give Michigan the same treatment for its spring game.

“I cannot wait for these,” Joel Klatt, the analyst on Fox’s No. 1 college football announcing crew, said in a video published to social media. “It’s going to be a big April.”

Spring games were once an after thought, but they have become big business over the last decade or two.

Since Ohio Stadium reopened after a significant multi-year renovation in 2002, Ohio State has averaged 61,258 fans for its spring games with a high of 100,189 in 2016.

Excluding a game held in Cincinnati in 2013 because of more work on Ohio Stadium and the 2021 game played under attendance restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohio State has averaged 64,542 fans at its spring games.

They have also been televised annually, typically by Big Ten Network since it launched in 2007.

Ohio State is in its third week of spring practice as March winds down.

In Other News
1
Girls basketball: Who made the Division III, IV all-state teams?
2
McCoy: Injuries dull some of Reds shine as Opening Day approaches
3
‘We like to party’ -- Miami softball leads nation in home runs
4
Ask Hal: What are some of my top moments in 50-plus years covering...
5
Duke rallies from 16-point deficit to upset Ohio State in March Madness

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top