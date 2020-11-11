X

Ohio State Buckeyes: COVID-19 issues cause Maryland game to be canceled

Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day worried about recruiting inequities during pandemic

By Marcus Hartman

Ohio State football has lost a game because of the coronavirus.

The school announced Wednesday afternoon Maryland has paused football activities because of an elevated number of COVID-19 cases with the Terrapins.

“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes is our main concern,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said in a statement. "Obviously, we are disappointed at not being able to compete this week, but I am incredibly proud of our team and the way they have handled themselves throughout this entire pandemic.

“We wish Maryland, their student-athletes and programs well as they battle through this issue.”

The Buckeyes and Terrapins were to play at 3:30 Saturday afternoon in College Park, Md.

Ohio State’s next scheduled game is next Saturday at home against Indiana, the co-leader of the Big Ten East.

