Ohio State Buckeyes: COVID-19 issues cause Maryland game to be canceled

The school announced Wednesday afternoon Maryland has paused football activities because of an elevated number of COVID-19 cases with the Terrapins.

Explore Buckeyes searching for perfection

“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes is our main concern,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said in a statement. "Obviously, we are disappointed at not being able to compete this week, but I am incredibly proud of our team and the way they have handled themselves throughout this entire pandemic.