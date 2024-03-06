Ohio State Buckeyes: Cotie McMahon finalist for national award

A Centerville grad, McMahon already became the first Ohio State player from the Miami Valley to be named to the All-Big Ten first team earlier this week.

The 2023 Big Ten Freshman of the Year is averaging 14.1 points per game and a team-high 6.4 rebounds per game this season when the Buckeyes won the Big Ten championship outright.

The other finalists for the Miller Award are Alyssa Utsby of North Caroline, Aneesah Morrow of LSU, Rickea Jackson of Tennessee and Madison Booker of Texas.

McMahon is vying to be the first player from the Big Ten to win the award, which was first handed out in 2018 as part of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame “starting five” of national awards, including one for each position for men and women.

The others are the Julius Erving Award (male small forward), Bob Cousy and Nancy Lieberman Awards (Point Guard), Jerry West and Ann Meyers Drysdale Awards (Shooting Guard), Karl Malone and Katrina McClain Awards (Power Forward), and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lisa Leslie Awards (Center).

Ohio State senior Jacy Sheldon is a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award. She also made the All-Big Ten first team.

Fans who visit hoophallawards.com can vote for their choice for each award starting Friday.

The fan vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

McMahon and the Buckeyes return to the court Friday when they begin play in the Big Ten Tournament in Minneapolis, Min., against Maryland or Illinois.