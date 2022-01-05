Hamburger icon
Ohio State Buckeyes: Concessions won’t be available at home sporting events

Cleveland State plays against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game with no fans in the stands at Value City Arena Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Cleveland State plays against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game with no fans in the stands at Value City Arena Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

By Marcus Hartman
59 minutes ago

Don’t go to Ohio State athletics events hungry in the near future.

The school announced this week it is closing all concessions at university-related athletic events until further notice.

Explore5 takeaways from Ohio State's win in the Rose Bowl

Water will be available, but fans are not permitted to bring their own food or beverage.

Wearing masks is also still required indoors on campus (and throughout the city of Columbus) regardless of vaccination status, and it is recommended by the university at all times.

University spokesperson Ben Johnson said the concessions policy aligns with the school’s updated return to campus guidelines published for spring semester.

Those prevent food or drinks from being served at any in-person event, gathering or meeting.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have adjusted our health and safety protocols as needed based on the latest scientific evidence and public health guidance,” Johnson said. “We have a team of public health experts, medical professionals and university officials that guides those decisions.”

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

