Ohio State Buckeyes: Chicago receiver verbally commits

The four-star prospect from St. Rita High School announced his decision Monday, one week into what is expected to be a wild month for recruiting.

The 5-foot-11, 177-pound Brown is the No. 2 prospect in Illinois and the No. 63 prospect overall in 247Sports Composite rankings. He is the No. 6 receiver in the country, and signing him this winter would continue a dominant run of recruiting at the position by coach Brian Hartline.