Ohio State Buckeyes chat NFL opportunities at Scouting Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ohio State did not send one of its largest groups to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, but some of the Buckeyes who did make the trip were able to get to know a larger audience while they were there.

While tight end Cade Stover got to talk farming with a whole new media contingent, linebacker Steele Chambers also shared his unique sense of humor and safety Josh Proctor confirmed he was happy to finally be ready to go to the next level after six years in Columbus.