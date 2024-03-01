Ohio State Buckeyes chat NFL opportunities at Scouting Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ohio State did not send one of its largest groups to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, but some of the Buckeyes who did make the trip were able to get to know a larger audience while they were there.
While tight end Cade Stover got to talk farming with a whole new media contingent, linebacker Steele Chambers also shared his unique sense of humor and safety Josh Proctor confirmed he was happy to finally be ready to go to the next level after six years in Columbus.
Defensive lineman Mike Hall Jr. expressed confidence in his ability to make plays despite potentially being undersized for the interior in the NFL, but star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was not at the podium early Friday morning as scheduled.
Here is another look at some of the things the Buckeyes had to say during the week:
A pair of Southwest Ohio natives also made the trip to Indianapolis in hopes of bolstering their draft stocks.
While Iowa tight end Erick All of Fairfield was not able to workout, he did meet with the Bengals at one point, and Florida State defensive end Jared Verse posted some impressive numbers.
