Ohio State Buckeyes: Centerville grad nabs second Big Ten honor

The Big Ten Conference has recognized Ohio State’s Cotie McMahon for a second week in a row.
The Centerville grad was named Big Ten Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Week on Monday after she scored a career-high 24 points in the Buckeyes’ 82-57 win over Albany on Friday.
She scored the first nine points of the game and made 10 of 15 shots while grabbing a team-high seven rebounds and handing out three assists.
A week earlier, she won the same award after averaging 14 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists in wins over Michigan State and New Hampshire.
McMahon has started all 11 games for undefeated, third-ranked Ohio State this season, and she is one of six Buckeyes averaging double figures in points.
The 6-foot forward is scoring 10.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists, and she is shooting 49.5 percent from the field.
She was one of the nation’s top 25 recruits in 2022 and graduated early to enroll at Ohio State last January.
McMahon was the GWOC’s No. 2 scorer as a junior for the Elks when she averaged 20.5 points per game and had a league-best 56.6 field goal percentage.
