Ohio State Buckeyes: All fans barred from attending football game with Indiana

Ohio State football will go on this weekend in front of no fans rather than a few.
The school announced Wednesday afternoon no fans will be allowed to attend its top 10 matchup against Indiana set to kick off at noon from Ohio Stadium in Columbus.
The move comes shortly after the Columbus Department of Health and the Franklin County Department of Health issued a stay-at-home advisory to begin Friday and last 28 days in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
“The health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, spectators and event staff is our top priority,” Ohio State director of athletics Gene Smith said in a statement. “We had hoped to continue to allow family members of our student-athletes and coaching staffs to be able to attend games, but circumstances around this pandemic are prompting us to adjust, just as it has throughout the past eight months. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and we will continue to do what is in the best interests of everyone involved.”