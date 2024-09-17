Ohio State Buckeyes: All-Big Ten starter returning to lineup this week

Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

COLUMBUS — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day is looking for Donovan Jackson to be back in the lineup for the Buckeyes this week.

A two-time All-Big Ten left guard, Jackson missed the first two games with an unidentified injury, but Day said he was available on an emergency basis when the Buckeyes beat Western Michigan in Week 2.

ExploreTop local high school performances of Week 4

They were off last Saturday, providing more time for Jackson to recover, but he was able to practice fully last week and should be full-go again Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week as the Buckeyes prepare to play Marshall at Noon Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

Tegra Tshabola, a third-year sophomore from Lakota West, will remain the starter at right guard, a position he won during preseason and solidified in the first two games.

ExploreTakeaways from Ohio State's win over Western Michigan

Jackson’s return sends Lakota East grad Austin Siereveld to the bench, but Day said they hope to keep him involved as a reward of the redshirt freshman’s solid play in the first two games.

“(Tshabola) is the starter, and he’s played good football,” Day said. “We’ll kind of see how the week plays out, and we’re going to try to find ways to get Austin in the game because we feel like he’s earned that opportunity. How it shakes out this week we’ll see, but right now Tegras is the starting right guard.”

In Other News
1
FIRST LOOK: New images of $1.3 billion makeover proposed for Bengals...
2
Bengals Anarumo defends defensive personnel on pivotal play vs. Chiefs
3
Taylor: Bengals might need to look outside for help on depleted...
4
High school football: Top performances of Week 4
5
High School Football Week 5 Schedule

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.