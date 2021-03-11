Ohio State Buckeyes advance with Big Ten Tournament win

No. 5 seed Ohio State held serve Thursday afternoon, opening its time in the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament with a 79-75 win over No. 13 Minnesota at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Buckeyes led 13-0 before Minnesota finally scored about seven minutes into the game.
The Golden Gophers, who entered the postseason on a seven-game losing streak but beat Northwestern on Wednesday night in the first round of the tournament, did not go away quietly.
They stayed within about 10 points for most of the game before getting within one with 15 seconds to play.
The Buckeyes scored eight of the next nine points, though, as Justice Sueing made a pair of free throws, Musa Jallow hit a jumper, C.J. Walker logged an old-fashioned 3-point play and E.J. Liddell scored inside to stretch the lead back to 12 points with 5:30 left.
Ohio State entered the tournament on a four-game losing streak but still projected to be a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament next week.
Their win earned them a matchup Friday afternoon with Purdue, the No. 4 seed.
The winner of that game will play Michigan or Maryland on Saturday afternoon.