Nunge scores 31 to lift Xavier past Cincinnati

Xavier's Jack Nunge (24) clenches his fist after making a 3-point basket against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in New York. Xavier won 59-58. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Xavier's Jack Nunge (24) clenches his fist after making a 3-point basket against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in New York. Xavier won 59-58. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

51 minutes ago

CINCINNATI — Jack Nunge had a career-high 31 points plus 15 rebounds as Xavier easily defeated Cincinnati 83-63 on Saturday night.

Paul Scruggs had 14 points for Xavier (9-1), which won its fifth straight game. Adam Kunkel added 12 points.

Cincinnati scored 27 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

John Newman III had 14 points for the Bearcats (7-3). David DeJulius added 12 points. Jeremiah Davenport had 11 points.

