Northmont cruises by Middletown in playoff opener

After Rice found Allen for a 3-yard touchdown with 7:11 left in the second quarter, the quarterback went back to more for Northmont’s fifth touchdown of the first half.

That was a 19-yard pass Moore took off the shoulder pads of a defender, and Xavier Vuong’s PAT kick made it 35-0 with 1:34 left in the half.

Vuong also had one of the key defensive plays for the Bolts in the first half when he threw Middletown quarterback Kellen Davis for a 14-yard loss on third-and-goal from the Northmont 7 late in the second quarter.

The Middies, the No. 15 seed, lined up to try a 38-yard field goal, but a delay-of-game penalty pushed them out of field goal range.

They went for it instead, and Davis' deep ball to Willis Williams was broken up near the goal line to give the ball back to Northmont.

The easy win was a change of pace for the Thunderbolts, who fell behind by double digits the past three weeks but rallied to beat Springfield, Miamisburg and Wayne.

Middletown, coming off its first win of the season, fell to 1-5.

Northmont advances to host the Marysville-Dublin Jerome winner next Friday night.