No. 2 Ohio State cruises past Nebraska to remain on top of Big Ten

Most recently, Nebraska knocked Iowa out of the second spot with an 82-79 upset Sunday.

The Cornhuskers (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) had no such luck Wednesday night.

Ohio State (22-3, 13-1) took care of business with an 80-47 victory that was about as close as the final score would indicate.

Jacy Sheldon scored 23 points to lead Ohio State in scoring while Centerville High School grad Cotie McMahon added 20 points in a game the Buckeyes led for all but 32 seconds.

McMahon also had 10 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season, and first-place Ohio State forced 30 turnovers while running its winning streak to 12 games.

Rikki Harris made a trio of 3-pointers to give Ohio State a third double-figure scorer while no Cornhuskers had more than nine points.