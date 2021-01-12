Nick Saban on Alabama’s undefeated season: ‘This is a great team’

That was on display again Monday as the Crimson Tide claimed their third national championship of the College Football Playoff era. Alabama finished 13-0. It won all but one game by double digits and routed Notre Dame and Ohio State in the playoffs by a combined 45 points.

“I think ‘perseverance’ probably is the one word that describes this team the best in terms of what they’ve had to overcome all season long, to come undefeated and win a championship,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “I’m so proud of these guys. This was a team that was always together. Everybody bought into all the principles and values of the organization and the program. They just did a great job. They played together. They supported each other. This is a great team.”