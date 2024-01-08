NFL Playoffs: Browns to play Texans on Saturday

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By
57 minutes ago
X

The Cleveland Browns will face the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the first of seven NFL playoff games next week. The league announced the schedule Sunday night.

The Browns are the No. 5 seed in the AFC. The Texans are the fourth seed. The game will be televised on NBC and streamed on Peacock.

The top seeds in the AFC (Baltimore) and NFC (San Francisco) get first-round byes.

Below is the full schedule for the first round:

Saturday, Jan. 13

Cleveland at Houston, 4:30 p.m., NBC, Peacock, 1290, 95.7

Pittsburgh or Miami or Buffalo at Kansas City, 8 p.m. Peacock

Sunday, Jan. 14

Pittsburgh at Buffalo/Miami or Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m. CBS, Paramount+

Green Bay at Dallas, 4:30 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit, 8 p.m., NBC, Peacock

Monday, Jan. 15

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m., ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, ESPN2

In Other News
1
Commentary: Ryan Day navigating rough waters into 6th season at Ohio...
2
ANALYSIS: Why it mattered and other takeaways from Bengals’...
3
Bengals salvage winning record in season finale; Browns to face Texans...
4
Shrout rallies Preble Shawnee past Madison
5
Browns at Bengals: 5 things to know about today’s Battle of Ohio

About the Author

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top