NFL Playoffs: Browns to play Texans on Saturday

The Cleveland Browns will face the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the first of seven NFL playoff games next week. The league announced the schedule Sunday night.
The Browns are the No. 5 seed in the AFC. The Texans are the fourth seed. The game will be televised on NBC and streamed on Peacock.
The top seeds in the AFC (Baltimore) and NFC (San Francisco) get first-round byes.
Below is the full schedule for the first round:
Saturday, Jan. 13
Cleveland at Houston, 4:30 p.m., NBC, Peacock, 1290, 95.7
Pittsburgh or Miami or Buffalo at Kansas City, 8 p.m. Peacock
Sunday, Jan. 14
Pittsburgh at Buffalo/Miami or Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m. CBS, Paramount+
Green Bay at Dallas, 4:30 p.m., Fox
Los Angeles Rams at Detroit, 8 p.m., NBC, Peacock
Monday, Jan. 15
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m., ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, ESPN2
