NFL Draft: Which local high school grads are joining pro squads?

They have locked up Baker Mayfield as their long-term starter and entered the offseason with Kyle Trask as his backup.

The Atlanta Falcons signed Malik Verdon, a safety from Hamilton High School who earned All-Big 12 honors at Iowa Stae, while the New York Giants signed Trotwood-Madison graduate Jaison Williams, an offensive lineman from Youngstown State.

Tippecanoe High School graduate Ben Sauls will be staying in the same city where he became a standout kicker — Pittsburgh — after signing with the Steelers.

While Pittsburgh might not need a new kicker with Chris Boswell entrenched there, PennLive.com reported the veteran does not kick much in the preseason, so Sauls could get a chance to showcase what he can do for other teams.

Two other players reportedly are set to have tryouts at rookie minicamps.

Jestin Jacobs, a linebacker from Northmont who played at Iowa and Oregon, is headed to Miami to try out for the Dolphins while defensive lineman Shane Cokes, who graduated from Dartmouth then played two seasons at Colorado, will get a shot with the Broncos and the Seahawks.

Oregon LB Jestin Jacobs accepts rookie mini-camp invite with Miami Dolphins, per league source — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) April 27, 2025

Colorado @CUBuffsFootball defensive tackle Shane Cokes invited to #Broncos #Seahawks rookie minicamps, per a source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 27, 2025

Kaleb Johnson of Hamilton High School went to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 83rd pick in the draft.

He was the fifth running back taken, following Ashton Jeanty of Boise State, Omarion Hampton of North Carolina, Quinshon Judkins of Ohio State and TreVeyon Henderson of Ohio State.

At 6-foot, 225 pounds, Johnson ran for 2,779 yards and 30 touchdowns in three seasons at Iowa, where was named the Big Ten Running Back of the Year and a consensus All-American last fall.

He was No. 44 overall in pre-draft rankings from The Athletic, No. 57 according to Pro Football Focus and ranked No. 64 by ESPN.

Johnson ran for 1,002 yards in eight games as a senior for the Big Blue and made the All-GMC first team in 2021.

He is the first player from Hamilton High School to be taken in the NFL Draft since Brandon Underwood, a defensive back who played at Ohio State and Cincinnati before the Green Bay Packers chose him in the sixth round in 2009.

The last Big Blue alumnus to play in the league was offensive lineman Adam Pankey (West Virginia), who spent time with the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins from 2017-21.