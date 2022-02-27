NFL Combine: Who are some of the top prospects at Bengals’ positions of need?

OFFENSIVE LINE

Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan: NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah has the Bengals taking Raimann at No. 31 in his latest mock draft on NFL.com. He noted Raimann had an up-and-down week at the Senior Bowl but has “all of the tools to be a quality right tackle.”

Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa: A surprising athlete for his 6-foot-7, 321-pound frame, Penning showcased his skills during the Senior Bowl and is considered among the top five in a strong class of offensive linemen this year. He earned a 94.2 overall grade from ProFootballFocus.com and a 97.2 run-blocking grade.

Zion Johnson, G/C, Boston College: Johnson spent two years at Davidson before tearing it up at Boston College for the past three years. The 6-foot-3, 314-pound beast blocks with effortless power and shows good balance while constantly moving his feet.

Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana-Lafayette: A right tackle with long arms, Mitchell is “a stellar athlete with an accurate punch that helps him initially control defensive linemen,” as Chris Trapasso noted on CBSSports.com. He is 6-6 and 300 pounds and could be a quality starter.

INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE

Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia: If the Bengals get what they need for the offensive line in free agency or there’s not a great O-line option available at No. 31, they could look at the defensive line options. A solid interior pass rusher, Wyatt is considered by some as the highest floor defensive tackle in this class. He’s got a quick first step and great closing speed to go along with power and good moves to shake his blocker.

Travis Jones, DT, UConn: At 6-foot-5 and 333 pounds, Jones is a space-eating nose tackle, but he can be a little more than that. He racked up 25 pressures and 21 run stops on the season and played well at the Senior Bowl.

Neil Farrell, DT, LSU: Farrell could be an option in the third or fourth round if the position is still a need at that point. He’s 6-foot-4, 325 pounds and equally strong in the run and pass game. He had 19 hurries and one sack last year and had just two games with below-average grades from PFF.

CORNERBACK

Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida: A competitive, physical corner, Elam is the nephew of Matt Elam, who was picked 32nd overall by the Ravens in 2013. He’s 6-foot-2, 196 pounds and has long arms, which he uses well to minimize passing lanes and contest 50-50 balls.

Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn: The 6-foot, 190-pound cornerback is super disruptive and CBSSports.com ranks him as the fourth best cornerback in this draft class. He isn’t the ideal size for a lockdown outside corner, which the Bengals need, and might be better suited for a nickel role, but he has the quickness, competitiveness and experience to stack up against almost anyone at his position in this year’s crop.

Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson: Goodrich could rise up boards over the next few months but currently projects as a Day 2 or 3 pick. The Bengals tend to prioritize explosive athletic traits at the cornerback position, and Goodrich fits that bill with light feet and he can play inside or outside.