New Miami football making ‘big strides’ as 2024 season approaches

“With any new program, you’re taking over for what was given to you,” said Fogle, who enters his second year of leading the Vikings. “Trying to create your own system, your own rituals, routine.

“The kids know what to expect. They know the routine. They know our expectations. You can see the difference. Yeah, I’m a little bit more relaxed, but then obviously with more expectations.”

New Miami has gone 0-20 the last two seasons and registered its last victory against MVCA on Oct. 8, 2021.

The Vikings won the Miami Valley Conference Gray Division three years in a row from 2018-2020. They hosted their first-ever home playoff game in a 45-15 loss to New Bremen in 2019, when they went 10-0 in the regular season.

Fogle said that’s the standard he wants to bring back to The Village.

“You’ll see discipline — more discipline,” said Fogle, who coached three seasons at Twin Valley South before coming to New Miami. “Powerball. Our offensive line should probably be one of our key points this year. We’re still young. But we’ve made big strides in the offseason.”

New Miami, traditionally known for fielding smaller teams and two-way players, has averaged 25 athletes in the weight room during camp. The Vikings had as little as 12 pad up for a couple games last season.

New Miami only graduated quarterback Mason Stephens and is returning a lot of experience from its 2023 roster. Every player started at least once last season.

“We were trying to establish the culture,” Fogle said. “This year, we’re still improving on the culture, improving on the discipline and dedication.

“We want to get wins. My expectations are at least .500 ball. I really feel that at least .500 ball is right around the corner for us.”

Vikings senior Dalson Hayes said the team’s current 21-game losing streak doesn’t represent the hard work and dedication shown during this offseason.

“Last year was a disappointing season for us,” said Hayes, a four-year starter at running back and linebacker. “The whole team is coming with a chip on their shoulder. We definitely want to show people who we are — that we can play. We have a lot of guys that are embracing new roles.

“The whole team has just really stepped it up and being everything they need to be,” Hayes added. “I’m proud of everybody out here. They’re a bunch of dogs. Even if the record doesn’t show it, they’re still a bunch of dogs. I wouldn’t want to play with nobody else.

“I want you to see a different fire under us. We’re coming out here and playing with our chest a little bit. One hundred percent, we definitely want to win games. For the senior class, we definitely want to build something for the up-and-coming classes. We want to show them how to lead.”

New Miami senior Jason Wyatt, who plays strong safety and wide receiver, is a four-year starter as well. He said the expectation for the last couple of seasons is to rebuild.

“I feel like we’ve taken the steps to do that,” Wyatt said. “The record hasn’t really looked like it, but you see out here we’ve got kids showing up. … We’re making the right steps to build a program. It’s going to end up showing on the field, and hopefully we can end up doing that this year — my senior year.

Wyatt said the bond being re-established for the Vikings is a testament to work ethic and the leadership from Fogle and his coaching staff.

“It means a lot to get New Miami football back to where it was,” Wyatt said. “We’re trying to make the steps to do that — take it one step at a time and get a couple wins this year. We’re going to build it for the guys coming up.”