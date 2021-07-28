NCR Country Club to host U.S. Senior Women’s Open in 2022

NCR Country Club opened in 1954 with two courses, the North and South, which were designed by Dick Wilson.

“Our history with the USGA runs deep, and we cannot wait to welcome them back for another championship,” said Jeff Grant, chief operating officer of NCR Country Club, in a press release. “The opportunity for us to share our world-class facility and golf course with some of the best players to have ever played the game is such a treat for all of us. We are honored and privileged to once again stage such a prestigious championship.”

The U.S. Senior Women’s Open was first held at Chicago Golf Club in 2018 and won by Laura Davies. It moved to Pine Needles Lodge in Southern Pines, N.C., in 2019 and was won by Helen Alfredsson. The 2020 tournament was cancelled because of the pandemic. The 2021 tournament starts Thursday at Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield, Conn.

According to the USGA, the tournament is open to “professional females, and amateur females with a Handicap Index not exceeding 7.4, who have reached their 50th birthday as of the first day of the championship. The field will include 120 players, who will earn entry into the championship via qualifying at various sites nationwide or through an exemption category.”