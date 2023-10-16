Monday Musings: Questions, answers from Ohio State’s win at Purdue

Ohio State’s latest trip to Purdue did not include an upset, but there was a lot going on.

That includes the weather, injuries a new red zone packages and the ever-present questions about the future.

Here are seven thoughts from the weekend, including a big upset that could have some implications for the Buckeyes:

1. How do we assess what the Ohio State running game accomplished?

The numbers (163 yards on 39 carries) are OK in a vacuum. They are not what you’d typically expect from an Ohio State team, nor are they impressive considering Purdue entered the game allowing 153.8 yards per game. But considering the Buckeyes were down to their fourth running back for most of the game and coming off an absolutely abysmal showing on the ground against Maryland, there is a lot to be positive about.

Purdue plays a unique scheme that forces teams to do some different things, and Ohio State adjusted pretty well. It helps that some of the gap blocking schemes Ohio State used are the ones many observers, myself included, think they should have already been leaning into.

2. Also their fourth-string running back might be their best all-around runner.

Dallan Hayden looked great in a couple of games last season when everyone was hurt, and he looked good again Saturday.

He’s not as big and physical as Chip Trayanum and Miyan Williams, and he might not be an absolute home run threat TreVeyon Henderson is, but he’s quicker than the big guys and much better at finding the hole and getting through it than Henderson, who tends to be a boom-or-bust runner.

The offensive line has struggled this season, but there are many times the backs haven’t gotten all the yards that were there, either.

3. Marvin Harrison Jr. had sort of a strange game.

Purdue defensive backs were talking trash to Ohio State’s star receiver relentlessly despite doing a pretty poor job of covering him. However, he also dropped at least three passes. I doubt those things are related, but like I said it was odd.

Harrison had a good day, but it could have been even better if he came up with a couple more passes.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

4. Kyle McCord continues to come along.

He stood in and made a great throw to Harrison before getting nailed by a blitzer on Ohio State’s first touchdown. He threw some nice balls into tight windows. Not perfect — thought his numbers would have been great without the drops — but still on track to be worthy of the Ohio State quarterback lineage if he continues this way.

Of course, more legacy-defining games are on the way.

5. The wildcat Devin Brown package was not exactly inspiring.

Ohio State’s No. 2 quarterback threw a great pass to Brandon Inniss for a touchdown (in garbage time within the regular offensive structure), but the short-yardage package they unveiled for him left a lot to be desired.

I’m not sure Brown is actually a great runner however strong and athletic he might be, but maybe he needs game reps.

I get the idea of trying it, but it’s hard to see it being an improvement over what they can do with the normal offense. At least they did give Penn State something else to work on this week.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

6. USC getting slaughtered like it did means the Trojans aren’t going to the College Football Playoff.

We don’t know if the committee can get over a game like that, but also it hard to see the Trojans winning out.

Not only do they have defensive issues but Caleb Williams has to absorb an awful lot of hits.

7. I remain committed to my belief Notre Dame is really good.

The Fighting Irish are out of the playoff, too, but I think that Louisville game was a combination of Louisville being at least above average and the Fighting Irish just having run out of gas.

That is a very typical thing in college football, something that perhaps has been over punished in the past but won’t be anymore in the expanded playoff era that starts next year.

Seeing how much respect Ohio State gets for that Notre Dame win going forward will be interesting, but first thing’s first. That would be taking care of business against Penn State.

The Nittany Lions have startlingly good stats on defense and surprisingly so-so stats on offense.

The big questions this week are how much the schedule has inflated the former and perhaps deflated the latter since they didn’t need to find fifth or even fourth gear.

Have the Nittany Lions been beating up on bad offenses (the same could be asked about Ohio State)? Have they been playing possum on offense?

We are soon to find out.