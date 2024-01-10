Mirambeaux scores 21 off the bench, Miami takes down Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Anderson Mirambeaux’s 21 points off of the bench helped lead Miami to an 86-65 victory against Buffalo on Tuesday night.
Mirambeaux finished 10 of 13 from the field for the RedHawks (7-8, 1-2 Mid-American Conference). Bryce Bultman scored 14 points and added six assists. Ryan Mabrey shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.
The Bulls (2-13, 1-2) were led in scoring by Shawn Fulcher, who finished with 20 points. Buffalo also got 14 points from Ryan Sabol. In addition, Lloyd McVeigh finished with seven points.
Miami took the lead with 4:04 remaining in the first half and led 38-36 at the break. Mirambeaux had 13 points in the first half.
The RedHawks pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half. Bultman led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.
SATURDAY’S GAME
Eastern Michigan at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN+, 980, 1450
