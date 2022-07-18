Middletown’s Kyle Schwarber favored to win MLB Home Run Derby tonight

No. 2 Pete Alonso, Mets vs. No. 7 Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves

No. 3 Corey Seager, Rangers vs. No. 6 Julio Rodríguez, Mariners

No. 4 Juan Soto, Nationals vs. No. 5 José Ramírez, Guardians

This will be Schwarber’s second appearance in the Home Run Derby. The 29-year-old finished second to Bryce Harper in 2018.

Alonso, 27, hopes to become the first player to win three consecutive derbies. He hit 74 home runs in last year’s event at Coors Field and his 131 career derby homers are more than any player in history.

Schwarber, who signed a four-year, $79 million contract as a free agent, is nine homers short of his career high he set with the Chicago Cubs in 2019. He was drafted by the Cubs out of Indiana University. He has 182 career homers.