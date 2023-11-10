Middletown football coach Don Simpson steps down

MIDDLETOWN — Middletown High School football coach Don Simpson stepped down Wednesday night after leading the program for six years, according to Middies athletic director JD Foust.

“I appreciate everything he has done here at Middletown,” Foust said. “He took over a program that was not competitive and has made the program disciplined and competitive again.”

Simpson compiled an 11-47 record from 2018 to 2023, including a pair of 3-8 finishes the last two seasons.

The Middies finished eighth in the Greater Miami Conference with a 2-7 record and were the No. 15 seed in Division I, Region 4 before falling to No. 2 Princeton 41-15 this past season.

Middletown started off 2-0 with wins over Loveland (31-16) and Colerain (20-3) before losing two straight. The Middies then knocked off Lakota East 21-14 and lost six consecutive games to end their season.

Middletown is currently searching for Simpson’s replacement. Those interested in the Middies head football coach position should email their resume Middletown athletic director JD Foust to jfoust@middletowncityschools.com.