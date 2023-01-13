Middletown adding six new members to hall of fame

“I am very honored to take part in the 18th Induction ceremony,” Middletown athletic director JD Foust said. “Middletown has a rich tradition of excellence, and we are fortunate to be able to honor the Middie greats.

“The class of 2023 recognizes seven outstanding individuals who represent a broad spectrum of sports,” Foust added. “They all who had a major impact in sports at Middletown and on the State level.”

The Hall of Fame inductees will be honored at halftime of the Middletown boys basketball game against Oak Hills at Wade E. Miller Arena on Friday night.

“The Middletown Hall of Fame was established to identify and honor, in a permanent manner, individuals who exhibited high ethical standards and integrity while achieving excellence in high school athletics, as well as others who have distinguished themselves by virtue of exemplary contributions to the advancement of interscholastic athletics at Middletown,” Foust said.

Donations to the M.H.S. Hall of Fame can be made payable to MHS Athletic Hall of Fame and mailed to M.H.S. Athletic Hall of Fame, c/o Scott Spradling, 7300 Michael Road, Middletown, Ohio 45042.