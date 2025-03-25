Miami’s Cooper, Potter join Craft in transfer portal

Cooper and Craft started all 34 games this season for the RedHawks.

Craft is a Chicago, Ill., native who transferred from Xavier after being recruited there by current Miami coach Travis Steele. Craft averaged 13.6 points a game and shot 43% from 3-point range during the 2024-25 season.

Cooper is a Bolingbrook, Ill., prospect who started every game for Miami except two during his two seasons in Oxford. He averaged 6.0 points and 2.6 assists a game as a RedHawk.

Potter added depth off the bench and was a key component during Miami’s historic run throughout this most recent season that saw a program-best 25 wins and a trip to its first Mid-American Conference Tournament championship game since 2007.

Potter is a 7-foot-1, Lexington, Ky., native who played in 56 total games in two seasons at Miami, averaging 6.3 points and 3.4 rebounds a game.

Miami has already announced the return of three starters and three bench players for next season.

Junior guard Peter Suder, sophomore wing Eian Elmer and junior forward Antwone Woolfolk are the starters returning. Sophomore guard Evan Ipsaro, sophomore forward Jackson Kotecki and freshman guard Luke Skaljac — who were all contributors off the bench — are expected to return in 2025-26.

Miami signed Lakota East guard Trey Perry, who will join the program next season.

Steele will enter his fourth season at Miami, which recently finished 25-9.