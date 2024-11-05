Miami women’s basketball rolls in season opener

Miami maintained that energy from start to finish, had three players score in double figures and beat Appalachian State 75-48 at Millett Hall to open the 2024-25 season.

“We played the game the right way,” Box said. “We shared the ball. We executed our game plan as far as what we wanted to do on both sides of the ball. Very pleased with our kids’ effort. I couldn’t be any happier.”

Amber Tretter led the way with 13 points and was followed by Enjulina Gonzalez (12) and Ilse de Vries (10). Maya Chandler had a team-high six assists, while Tretter had a game-high nine rebounds.

“It feels very great,” said Tretter, a sophomore. “It kind of helps set the tone for the rest of the season and gives us momentum going into the rest of the games for the year.

“It was a very fun game. We were always cheering on each other, celebrating. It gave us a lot of energy throughout the whole game.”

Enjulina Gonzalez opened the scoring with a layup between multiple defenders, and moments later, Tretter knocked down a 3-pointer to give Miami a quick 5-0 lead.

The RedHawks (1-0) never trailed the entire game.

“This one has felt a lot better,” said Tretter, who was the only returning player from last year in Monday’s starting lineup. “I think we are further than what we were last year. It has definitely helped, and I think part of that is that some of us are returning players. But I think we have been a very close group — even off the court — and I think that has helped on the court as well. I just think we work together well and are able to read off each other.

“We’re going to get even better from here. This is just the start, but I think it was a great way to start the season off tonight.”

The RedHawks outscored the Mountaineers 13-2 in the final 4:20 of the opening quarter to lead 23-4.

Tretter scored Miami’s first five points of the second quarter, and a Katey Richason jumper made it 30-8. The Mountaineers finished the quarter on a 14-4 run, which cut Miami’s halftime advantage to 34-22.

With Miami maintaining a 12-point margin early in the third, Tretter, Chandler, Enjulina Gonzalez and Lakresha Edwards combined for 16 points in just over four minutes to boost the RedHawks’ lead to 54-26.

Tamar Singer and de Vries layups capped a 20-0 run that give Miami its largest lead at 58-26. Miami led 63-31 entering the final stanza.

Miami newcomers

Enjulina Gonzalez, Ilse de Vries, Tamar Singer, Maya Chandler, Emily Bratton and Camille Jackson scored their first career points as members of the RedHawks.

Scoring spree

Miami scored 23 points in the opening quarter.

Last season, the RedHawks scored 23 or more points just five times in any quarter. The RedHawks then added 29 points in the third quarter on Monday night.

Raining 3-pointers

Miami made a season-high nine triples in a win over Georgia State last season. Miami made 10 3-pointers against ASU.

Big lead

Miami’s largest lead in any game last season was 20 points (48-28) against Georgia State. Miami surpassed that, leading 30-8 midway through the second quarter and led by 32 points multiple times Monday night.

Miami men score road win

Peter Suder scored 17 points as Miami of Ohio beat Appalachian State 77-63 in a season opener on Monday night.

Suder added six rebounds for the RedHawks (1-0). Kam Craft scored 16 points, going 6 of 11 (4 for 7 from 3-point range). Evan Ipsaro shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Mountaineers (0-1) were led in scoring by Myles Tate, who finished with 21 points, five assists and four steals. CJ Huntley added nine points and six rebounds for Appalachian State. Michael Marcus Jr. also had nine points.

Miami carried a slim one-point lead into halftime, as Suder led the way with nine points. Miami took the lead for what would be the final time on Mekhi Cooper’s 3-pointer with 17:06 remaining in the second half. His team would outscore Appalachian State by 13 points in the final half. -- Associated Press