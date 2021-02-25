Miami wins third straight road game, clinches berth in MAC Tournament

The Miami RedHawks won their third straight road game and clinched a spot in the Mid-American Conference Tournament on Thursday.
Senior forward Dalonte Brown and junior guard Mekhi Lairy scored 20 points apiece as the RedHawks topped Western Michigan, 74-66, in Kalamazoo.
Western Michigan (4-14 overall, 3-10 MAC) led 51-46 with 13:18 to play, but Miami grabbed the lead (56-54) on a Brown 3-pointer with 7:23 to play. The RedHawks took the lead for good with 5:31 to play when Lairy made a pair of free throws. Two more Lairy free throws pushed the RedHawks up by 11 (74-63) with 20 seconds left. The Broncos followed with a 3-poniter for the final margin.
Elijah McNamara added 10 points and Precious Ayah grabbed a season-high 10 boards for Miami.
Miami (11-9 overall, 8-7 MAC) returns to MIllett Hall to host Kent State at 4:30 p.m. Saturday for the RedHawks’ final home game of the regular season. Miami wraps up the regular season with road games at Bowling Green (Tuesday) and Akron (March 5).
The MAC Tournament, which features the top eight teams in the conference, is slated for March 11-13 in Cleveland.