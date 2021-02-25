Miami wins third straight road game, clinches berth in MAC Tournament

Senior forward Dalonte Brown and junior guard Mekhi Lairy scored 20 points apiece as the RedHawks topped Western Michigan, 74-66, in Kalamazoo.

Western Michigan (4-14 overall, 3-10 MAC) led 51-46 with 13:18 to play, but Miami grabbed the lead (56-54) on a Brown 3-pointer with 7:23 to play. The RedHawks took the lead for good with 5:31 to play when Lairy made a pair of free throws. Two more Lairy free throws pushed the RedHawks up by 11 (74-63) with 20 seconds left. The Broncos followed with a 3-poniter for the final margin.