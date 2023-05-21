X

Miami softball wins pair, advances to NCAA regional final

Credit: BRIAN MACK

Sports
By Staff Report
13 minutes ago

The Miami University softball team won two games Saturday to advance to the NCAA regional finals for the first time in school history.

The RedHawks bounced back from an opening-round loss on Friday to eliminate Eastern Illinois (4-0) and Kentucky (9-0, five innings)in the double-elimination tourney.

Miami (39-19) faces host Northwestern (40-11) at 4 p.m. today. The RedHawks need beat the Wildcats twice today to win the regional.

In the win over Eastern Illinois, Brianna Pratt struck out eight en route to the shutout.

Holly Blaska and Maddi Blanks both went 2-for-3 to lead the offense. Blaska’s first-inning home run put Miami up for good. Kate Kobayashi and Allie Cummins had RBI hits and Karla Spaid had a sac fly.

Against Kentucky, Blaska blasted two home runs, including a grand slam, as the RedHawks rolled the run-rule victory. Blaska finished 2-for-2 with five RBI. Chloe Parks ended the game in the fifth with a two-run homer. Parks finished 2-for-3 with three RBI.

Pratt allowed just three hits to earn the win.

