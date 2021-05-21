journal-news logo
X

Miami softball falls to Notre Dame in NCAA regional

Miami softball's Allie Cummins, a Lakota West High School product, during a game earlier this season. Miami Univeristy photo
Miami softball's Allie Cummins, a Lakota West High School product, during a game earlier this season. Miami Univeristy photo

Sports | 1 hour ago
By John Boyle

The Miami RedHawks softball team dropped a 3-2 decision to Notre Dame on Friday in the NCAA Lexington Regional at John Cropp Stadium.

The RedHawks (46-9) broke a scoreles tie with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Mackenzie Moore and an RBI single by Adriana Barlow.

The Fighting Irish (42-13) responded in the bottom of the frame on a three-run home run by Leea Hanks.

Moore went 2-for-2 for the RedHawks.

Miami will face Northwestern in an elimination game Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Notre Dame faces host Kentucky at noon. If the RedHawks beat the Wildcats, they would play the loser of the UK-Notre Dame game later Saturday.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top