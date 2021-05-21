Miami softball falls to Notre Dame in NCAA regional

The Miami RedHawks softball team dropped a 3-2 decision to Notre Dame on Friday in the NCAA Lexington Regional at John Cropp Stadium.
The RedHawks (46-9) broke a scoreles tie with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Mackenzie Moore and an RBI single by Adriana Barlow.
The Fighting Irish (42-13) responded in the bottom of the frame on a three-run home run by Leea Hanks.
Moore went 2-for-2 for the RedHawks.
Miami will face Northwestern in an elimination game Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Notre Dame faces host Kentucky at noon. If the RedHawks beat the Wildcats, they would play the loser of the UK-Notre Dame game later Saturday.