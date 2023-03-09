Miami season ends in MAC-tourney loss to Toledo

The men’s basketball team won four straight late-season games, their longest winning streak since opening the 2021-2022 season with a five-game winning streak, to clinch a berth in the eight-team Mid-American Conference post-season tournament before losing, 68-63, at Buffalo in the regular-season finale on Friday.

They followed up as the eighth seed with a 91-75 loss to top-seeded Toledo on Thursday afternoon in the first round of the MAC tournament at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Arena.