Miami rolls Ohio to take sole possession of MAC East lead

The annual Battle of the Bricks was no contest.

The Miami RedHawks spotted archrival Ohio nine first-quarter points then scored the next 30 points on their to way to an impressive 30-16 victory Saturday at Peden Stadium in Athens.

Miami moved to 7-2 overall and into first place in the Mid-American Conference East Division at 4-1. Ohio fell to 6-2, 3-2.

Quarterback Aveon Smith, making his first start of the season in place of the injured Brett Gabbert, tossed a touchdown pass and ran for another to pace the RedHawks, who had lost 13 of their last 16 games vs. the Bobcats.

Running back Rashad Amos added 163 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries and kicker Graham Nicholson booted three field goals for Miami.

The Bobcats scored on their first two drives of the game to grab a 9-0 lead late in the first quarter.

Two Nicholson field goals and a 1-yard TD run by Amos put Miami up 13-9 at the half.

Another Nicholson field gold, Smith’s 3-yard TD run and Smith’s 46-yard TD pass to Kevin Davis made it 30-9 with 11:13 to play.

Reigning MAC Player of the Year Kurtis Rourke tossed a 1-yard TD pass to Tyler Walton with 7:56 to play to cap the scoring. Miami

Miami returns to action Nov. 8 when it hosts Akron at Yager Stadium.

